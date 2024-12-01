Healius Limited Announces Director Departure and Shareholdings

Healius Limited (AU:HLS) has released an update.

Healius Limited announced the cessation of Gordon Davis as a director, effective December 1, 2024. Davis held 51,232 ordinary shares directly and an additional 71,036 shares through the GR & G Davis Superannuation Fund. This update may interest investors tracking changes in company leadership and shareholding patterns.

