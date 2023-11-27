Healius (ASX:HLS) Price Target Decreased by 37.98% to 1.79

The average one-year price target for Healius (ASX:HLS) has been revised to 1.79 / share. This is an decrease of 37.98% from the prior estimate of 2.89 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.12 to a high of 3.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.80% from the latest reported closing price of 1.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Healius. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 12.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HLS is 0.07%, a decrease of 13.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.19% to 48,200K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 10,262K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,480K shares, representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLS by 4.96% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,065K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,182K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,107K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLS by 2.21% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,722K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,686K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,668K shares, representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HLS by 5.34% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.