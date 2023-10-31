HEALIOS KK (TYO:4593) Price Target Decreased by 39.10% to 520.20

The average one-year price target for HEALIOS KK (TYO:4593) has been revised to 520.20 / share. This is an decrease of 39.10% from the prior estimate of 854.25 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 171.70 to a high of 1,260.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 223.11% from the latest reported closing price of 161.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in HEALIOS KK. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4593 is 0.01%, a decrease of 22.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.63% to 472K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 448K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 427K shares, representing an increase of 4.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4593 by 23.45% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 24K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4593 by 21.44% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.