HEALIOS KK (TYO:4593) Price Target Decreased by 14.70% to 601.80

The average one-year price target for HEALIOS KK (TYO:4593) has been revised to 601.80 / share. This is an decrease of 14.70% from the prior estimate of 705.50 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 282.80 to a high of 1,575.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 124.55% from the latest reported closing price of 268.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in HEALIOS KK. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4593 is 0.01%, an increase of 4.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,748.36% to 451K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 427K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 24K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4593 by 14.87% over the last quarter.

