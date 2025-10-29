Headwater Exploration Inc. Profit Retreats In Q3

(RTTNews) - Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) announced earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$35.86 million, or C$0.15 per share. This compares with C$47.63 million, or C$0.20 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.4% to C$146.51 million from C$151.74 million last year.

Headwater Exploration Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$35.86 Mln. vs. C$47.63 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.15 vs. C$0.20 last year. -Revenue: C$146.51 Mln vs. C$151.74 Mln last year.

