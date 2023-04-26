Headwater Exploration (HWX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Headwater Exploration Inc (TSX: HWX.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.15, changing hands as low as $6.03 per share. Headwater Exploration Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HWX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HWX's low point in its 52 week range is $4.79 per share, with $8.18 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.04.

