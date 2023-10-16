News & Insights

US Markets
ROSN

Heads of Russia's Gazprom and Rosneft to follow Putin in China - RIA

Credit: REUTERS/ANTON VAGANOV

October 16, 2023 — 10:34 am EDT

Written by Vladimir Soldatkin for Reuters ->

Adds detail, quote in paragraph 5

MOSCOW, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Alexei Miller, the head of Gazprom GAZP.MM, and Igor Sechin, the CEO of Russian oil giant Rosneft ROSN.MM, will be in the delegation of President Vladimir Putin during his visit to China this week, RIA news agency reported on Monday.

Reuters reported last month that Sechin and Miller would travel.

RIA also cited Kremlin's aide, Yuri Ushakov, as saying that no oil and gas deals are expected to be clinched during Putn's visit and his meetings with China's leader Xi Jinping.

Russia is forging closer ties with China, the world's second-largest fuel consumer after the United States. Bilateral trade value surged to $21.18 billion last month, the highest since February 2022 when Russia started its military operation in Ukraine.

"No agreements will be signed now, since this is not a full-fledged bilateral visit, but a fairly long contact within the framework of an international conference. But we are actively discussing and working," Ushakov said, according to RIA, when asked about possible energy deals.

Putin will take part in China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in Beijing on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Russia aims to build a second gas pipeline to China, Power of Siberia 2, with capacity for 50 bcm a year to run via Mongolia.

However, the talks about prices and other issues related to the route have so far failed to yield any tangible results.

During Putin's visit to China last year, he secured a 30-year contract to supply 10 billion cubic metres of gas a year to China via a new pipeline from Russian island of Sakhalin.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

((vladimir.soldatkin@thomsonreuters.com; twitter: @vsoldatkin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ROSN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.