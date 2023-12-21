News & Insights

Heads of Pemex, PDVSA meet to discuss possible cooperation

December 21, 2023 — 11:21 am EST

MEXICO CITY, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The heads of Mexican state oil firm Pemex and its Venezuelan counterpart PDVSA met to discuss a possible collaboration, according to messages on social media by both parties on Thursday.

"Both companies have promising potential through a coordinated and forward-looking partnership," Venezuelan oil minister and PDVSA chief Rafael Tellechea said on X, sharing a photo of himself shaking hands with Pemex CEO Octavio Romero.

