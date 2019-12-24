Heads of 3 Japan Post firms to resign over improper policy sales -media

TOKYO, Dec 25 (Reuters) - The heads of Japan Post Holdings Co 6178.T and affiliates Japan Post Insurance Co 7181.T and Japan Post will resign this week over the improper sales of insurance policies, local broadcaster TBS reported on Wednesday.

Japan Post Holdings Chief Executive Masatsugu Nagato, Japan Post Insurance President Mitsuhiko Uehira, and Japan Post President Kunio Yokoyama will step down on Friday, TBS said.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

