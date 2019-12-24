Heads of 3 Japan Post firms to resign over improper policy sales -media

The heads of Japan Post Holdings Co and affiliates Japan Post Insurance Co and Japan Post will resign this week over the improper sales of insurance policies, local broadcaster TBS reported on Wednesday.

Japan Post Holdings Chief Executive Masatsugu Nagato, Japan Post Insurance President Mitsuhiko Uehira, and Japan Post President Kunio Yokoyama will step down on Friday, TBS said.

