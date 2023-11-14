Headline Swedish inflation picks up in October

Adds analyst, Riksbank forecasts, details on ex-energy inflation

STOCKHOLM, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Headline inflation in Sweden picked up in October, data published on Tuesday showed, giving more fuel to analysts who believe the central bank will raise rates at its policy meeting later this month.

Consumer prices in Sweden, measured with a fixed interest rate, rose 0.1 percent in October from the previous month and were up 4.2 percent from the same month last year.

Stripping out volatile energy prices - a measure the Riksbank has been focused on recently - the pace of inflation fell sharply to 6.1%.

The central bank targets 2 percent CPIF inflation.

The Riksbank had forecast headline inflation of 4.1% and excluding volatile energy price it expected 5.95%.

Analysts in a Reuters poll saw headline inflation at 4.3% and 6.3% respectively.

In September, headline inflation was 4.0% and excluding energy it was 6.9%.

At its most recent meeting in September, the central bank hiked the policy rate to 4.00% and said it might need to do more to ensure inflation comes down to the target in the coming months.

The Riksbank publishes its next rate decision on Nov. 23.

