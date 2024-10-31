News & Insights

Headlam Group Updates on Total Voting Rights

Headlam (GB:HEAD) has released an update.

Headlam Group PLC has announced its total voting rights as of October 31, 2024, with an issued share capital comprising 85,639,209 ordinary shares. Excluding treasury shares, the voting rights total 80,834,894, a key figure for shareholders calculating their share interests under FCA rules. This update is crucial for investors tracking their stake in the company’s capital.

