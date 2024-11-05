Headlam Group Sees Increased Stake by Aberforth Partners

Headlam (GB:HEAD) has released an update.
Headlam Group PLC, a leading distributor of floor coverings, has seen a rise in its voting rights held by Aberforth Partners LLP, increasing from 13.53% to 14.44%. This change reflects a significant acquisition of shares, marking a notable shift in the company’s shareholder dynamics. Investors might find this development intriguing as it highlights potential strategic movements within the company.
