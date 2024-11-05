Headlam Group Revises Major Holdings Notification

Headlam (GB:HEAD) has released an update.

Headlam Group PLC has announced a correction to its previous notification regarding major holdings. The adjustment pertains to the dates of threshold crossing and notification, with Aberforth Partners LLP holding a 14.44% voting rights stake, up from 13.53%. This change reflects a significant shift in the company’s shareholder composition, attracting attention from investors.

