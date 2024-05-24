Headlam Group PLC Reports Successful AGM Outcomes

Headlam (GB:HEAD) has released an update.

Headlam Group PLC announced successful passage of all resolutions at its AGM, with notable support for key proposals such as the appointment of auditors and the authorization of share allotments. Resolutions including the disapplication of pre-emption rights and purchase of own shares also passed but with a slimmer majority, reflecting a strong shareholder commitment to the company’s strategic decisions. The detailed poll results are set to be available for review on the National Storage Mechanism website.

