Headlam Group (LSE:HEAD) Price Target Increased by 56.00% to 397.80

The average one-year price target for Headlam Group (LSE:HEAD) has been revised to 397.80 / share. This is an increase of 56.00% from the prior estimate of 255.00 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 252.50 to a high of 556.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 83.32% from the latest reported closing price of 217.00 / share.

Headlam Group Maintains 7.00% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.00%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.61. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Headlam Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HEAD is 0.02%, a decrease of 18.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.26% to 1,559K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 514K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 506K shares, representing an increase of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEAD by 22.58% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 375K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 366K shares, representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEAD by 20.09% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 228K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 224K shares, representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEAD by 21.63% over the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 183K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 161K shares, representing an increase of 12.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEAD by 2.29% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 58K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

