Headlam Group (LSE:HEAD) Price Target Decreased by 5.38% to 448.80

The average one-year price target for Headlam Group (LSE:HEAD) has been revised to 448.80 / share. This is an decrease of 5.38% from the prior estimate of 474.30 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 353.50 to a high of 556.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 80.97% from the latest reported closing price of 248.00 / share.

Headlam Group Maintains 7.02% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.02%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Headlam Group. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 9.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HEAD is 0.02%, an increase of 0.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.06% to 1,489K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 506K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 502K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEAD by 24.32% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 340K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 337K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HEAD by 26.39% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 221K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 161K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEAD by 1.01% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 58K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

