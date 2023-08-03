Headlam Group (LSE:HEAD) Price Target Decreased by 43.18% to 255.00

The average one-year price target for Headlam Group (LSE:HEAD) has been revised to 255.00 / share. This is an decrease of 43.18% from the prior estimate of 448.80 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 252.50 to a high of 262.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.51% from the latest reported closing price of 217.00 / share.

Headlam Group Maintains 8.02% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 8.02%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Headlam Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HEAD is 0.02%, a decrease of 11.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.62% to 1,524K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 506K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 506K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEAD by 10.05% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 366K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 340K shares, representing an increase of 7.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEAD by 1.55% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 224K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 221K shares, representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEAD by 9.12% over the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 161K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HEAD by 1.01% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 58K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

