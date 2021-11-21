HeadHunter Group's (NASDAQ:HHR) 179% YoY earnings expansion surpassed the shareholder returns over the past year

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! Take, for example HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR). Its share price is already up an impressive 156% in the last twelve months. On top of that, the share price is up 22% in about a quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report. We'll need to follow HeadHunter Group for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year HeadHunter Group grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 179%. We note that the earnings per share growth isn't far from the share price growth (of 156%). This makes us think the market hasn't really changed its sentiment around the company, in the last year. It makes intuitive sense that the share price and EPS would grow at similar rates.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:HHR Earnings Per Share Growth November 21st 2021

It is of course excellent to see how HeadHunter Group has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at HeadHunter Group's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, HeadHunter Group's TSR for the last 1 year was 159%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

HeadHunter Group shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 159% over the last twelve months, including dividends. The more recent returns haven't been as impressive as the longer term returns, coming in at just 22%. Having said that, we doubt shareholders would be concerned. It seems the market is simply waiting on more information, because if the business delivers so will the share price (eventually). I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for HeadHunter Group you should be aware of.

We will like HeadHunter Group better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

