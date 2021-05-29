HeadHunter Group PLC Just Recorded A 30% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) just released its latest first-quarter results and things are looking bullish. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of ₽2.8b, some 4.2% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at ₽17.34, 30% ahead of expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

NasdaqGS:HHR Earnings and Revenue Growth May 29th 2021

After the latest results, the 13 analysts covering HeadHunter Group are now predicting revenues of ₽12.4b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 36% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 62% to ₽73.78. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of ₽11.8b and earnings per share (EPS) of ₽60.72 in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about HeadHunter Group's future following the latest results, with a considerable lift to the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for HeadHunter Group 5.4% to ₽2,934on the back of these upgrades. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic HeadHunter Group analyst has a price target of ₽50.14 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at ₽29.54. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting HeadHunter Group's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 50% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 18% per annum over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.3% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect HeadHunter Group to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards HeadHunter Group following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on HeadHunter Group. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for HeadHunter Group going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for HeadHunter Group that you need to be mindful of.

