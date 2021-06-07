HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 08, 2021

HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.468 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HHR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -6.4% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $37.12, the dividend yield is 5.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HHR was $37.12, representing a -14.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.51 and a 95.37% increase over the 52 week low of $19.

HHR is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) and Genpact Limited (G). HHR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.58. Zacks Investment Research reports HHR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 49.28%, compared to an industry average of 18.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HHR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HHR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HHR as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors ETF Trust (RSXJ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RSXJ with an increase of 3.71% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of HHR at 5.02%.

