Head of Ukraine’s gas transit operator says transit flows at risk

LVIV, Ukraine, March 10 (Reuters) - Sergiy Makogon, the head of Ukraine’s gas transit operator, said on Thursday there was a real danger to gas transit flows to Europe because of the presence of Russian troops on the territory of gas compressor stations in Ukraine.

"There is a real danger to (gas) transit," he told Reuters by phone without giving further details.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

((alessandra.prentice@thomsonreuters.com; +380 44 244 9150; Reuters Messaging: alessandra.prentice.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.