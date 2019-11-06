World Markets

Head of U.N. Palestinian refugee agency has resigned - U.N. spokesman

Michelle Nichols Reuters
UNITED NATIONS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The head of the U.N. agency that aids Palestinian refugees has resigned, effective immediately, the United Nations said on Wednesday.

The U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) had announced earlier on Wednesday that Commissioner-General Pierre Krahenbuhl had been replaced until a review of "management-related matters" at the agency was completed.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York that Krahenbuhl then informed Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that he was resigning, effective immediately.

