Head of top US oil-export port resigns abruptly

HOUSTON, May 16 (Reuters) - Sean Strawbridge, chief executive of the Port of Corpus Christi, the largest U.S. oil-export port by volume, resigned on Tuesday, the port operator said without providing any explanation.

Strawbridge, who was the port's chief operating officer before taking over the top role in 2018, did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

During his tenure, he helped the port obtain federal funds to support a dredging of its ship channel to bring larger oil tankers to its docks.

Strawbridge had spoken a day earlier at the port at an event celebrating the future of energy and the port's emergence as an export hub for liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Spokespeople for the Port of Corpus Christi said he had resigned but declined to provide any additional information or comment on a potential successor.

Under Strawbridge, the port's operating revenue grew 76.5% to $162.3 million from 2017 to 2022, according to annual budget summaries, while operating expenses climbed 29%.

