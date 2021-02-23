Head of Mexican Navy tests positive for COVID-19 for second time

MEXICO CITY, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The head of the Mexican Navy, Rafael Ojeda, said on Tuesday he had tested positive for COVID-19, the second occasion he has announced he was infected with coronavirus.

Ojeda, who said on Twitter he would be working in isolation from home, announced his first positive test for COVID-19 in October. The news came less than a week after the head of the Mexican army, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, said he had coronavirus.

(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

