Head of Lebanon's Hezbollah says group is ready to go to Iran to seek fuel

Maha El Dahan Reuters
Laila Bassam Reuters
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, head of the Iranian-backed armed Lebanese political group Hezbollah, said on Tuesday that it was ready to go to Iran to seek fuel to help Lebanon deal with a shortage.

"We, Hezbollah, can go to Iran and negotiate with the Iranian government and buy shipments of fuel," Nasrallah said.

Lebanon is in the throes of a deep financial crisis, and shortages in essential goods such as fuel and medicine have been worsening.

