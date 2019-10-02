Head of Japan's Kansai Electric says no intention to step down after scandal

TOKYO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The president of Japan's Kansai Electric Power Co 9503.T said he has no intention to resign after admitting last week that he and 19 company employees had received payments and gifts worth 320 million yen ($3 million).

Shigeki Iwane told a news conference that he wanted to stay in his position and regain the public's trust. Iwane said that he and other executives received the payments from a now-deceased local official of a town that hosts own of the utility's nuclear plants.

Iwane's comments were broadcast live on NHK.

($1 = 107.7800 yen)

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Writing by David Dolan Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

