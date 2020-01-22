Head of Hallmark Cards unit Crown Media to step down

Hallmark Cards Inc said on Wednesday Bill Abbott, chief executive officer of its unit Crown Media Family Networks, will step down after 11 years at the helm, a month after he faced criticism for pulling advertisements featuring same-sex couples.
