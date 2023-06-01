Head of French supermarket company Casino taken into custody - French media

PARIS, June 1 (Reuters) - Jean-Charles Naouri, the chairman and chief executive of French supermarket retailer Casino CASP.PA, has been taken into custody, reported French media on Thursday.

Officials at France's financial prosecutor's department had no immediate comment to make on the report.

Casino did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

