Head of French supermarket company Casino taken into custody - French media

Credit: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

June 01, 2023 — 06:35 am EDT

Written by Benoit Van Overstraeten for Reuters ->

PARIS, June 1 (Reuters) - Jean-Charles Naouri, the chairman and chief executive of French supermarket retailer Casino CASP.PA, has been taken into custody, reported French media on Thursday.

Officials at France's financial prosecutor's department had no immediate comment to make on the report.

Casino did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

