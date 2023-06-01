News & Insights

Head of French supermarket company Casino heard by financial police

Credit: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

June 01, 2023 — 07:10 am EDT

Written by Benoit Van Overstraeten, Silvia Aloisi, Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

Adds Prosecutor's Office

PARIS, June 1 (Reuters) - Jean-Charles Naouri, the chairman and chief executive of French supermarket retailer Casino CASP.PA, is being heard by police in a preliminary probe regarding "price manipulation", "corruption" and "insider trading" in 2018 and 2019, the French Financial Prosecutor's office said on Thursday.

The Casino group declined to comment after French media reported earlier that Naouri had been taken into custody.

Casino shares fell by almost 5% on the French stock market, sharply underperforming the Stoxx Europe 600 Retail Index .SXRP.

(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten, Silvia Aloisi and Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

