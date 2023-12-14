Head of French power group EDF reaffirms Italian arm Edison not for sale

Repeats to the Edison company stock market ticker code

PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Luc Remont, the head of French state-owned power group EDF, reaffirmed in an interview with Italian paper Il Sole 24 that the company's Italian arm Edison EDNn.MI was not for sale.

"There are many who want it, and for us it is an excellent sign because it confirms that it is an excellent company. However, Edison is not for sale," Remont said in an interview published on Thursday.

"It is strategic for us. We will continue to grow it and through it we will pursue any further developments in Italy. The rest is talk," he added.

Earlier this month, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that Edison's gas storage assets had attracted offers from four Italian and international suitors.

