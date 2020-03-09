Commodities

Head of French airports group ADP tests positive for coronavirus

Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

PARIS, March 9 (Reuters) - Augustin de Romanet, the head of French airports company ADP ADP.PA, has tested positive for the coronavirus, an ADP spokesman said on Monday.

"He will stay at his home for 14 days," added the spokesman.

ADP runs Paris' Roissy and Orly airports. The company is a potential candidate for privatisation by the French government, which holds a stake of around 50% in ADP's share capital.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

