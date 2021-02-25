Markets

Head of EY Germany to step down amid Wirecard scandal-FT

Patricia Uhlig Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Hubert Barth, the head of EY in Germany, the auditor which approved the books of collapsed payment services firm Wirecard, is set to step down, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper said Barth is expected to take on a new role at EY. A spokesman for EY Germany declined to comment.

In December, German prosecutors opened an investigation into partners at EY over the Wirecard scandal after an accounting watchdog filed a report accusing them of criminality in their work for the failed payments company.

EY has lost a number of prominent contracts since news of the Wirecard scandal broke.

