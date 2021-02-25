Head of EY Germany to step down amid Wirecard scandal-FT

BERLIN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Hubert Barth, the head of EY in Germany, the auditor which approved the books of collapsed payment services firm Wirecard, is set to step down, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper said Barth is expected to take on a new role at EY. A spokesman for EY Germany declined to comment.

In December, German prosecutors opened an investigation into partners at EY over the Wirecard scandal after an accounting watchdog filed a report accusing them of criminality in their work for the failed payments company.

EY has lost a number of prominent contracts since news of the Wirecard scandal broke.

(Reporting by Patricia Uhlig, writing by Emma Thomasson Editing by Caroline Copley)

