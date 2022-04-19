Head of Credit Suisse China securities JV steps down

ZURICH, April 19 (Reuters) - The head of Credit Suisse's CSGN.S securities joint venture in China, Tim Tu, has stepped down to pursue other opportunities within the Swiss bank, a spokeswoman said.

Daniel Qiu has been appointed interim CEO of the CSSCL venture, effective immediately. He assumes the role alongside his existing responsibilities as Head of Investment Banking & Capital Markets (IBCM) at CSSCL.

Tu was appointed CEO of CSSCL in July 2020 after Credit Suisse obtained a majority stake in the joint venture.

(Reporting by Oliver Hirt, writing by Michael Shields, editing by Silke Koltrowitz)

