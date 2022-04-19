Head of Credit Suisse China securities JV steps down

Contributor
Oliver Hirt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

The head of Credit Suisse's securities joint venture in China, Tim Tu, has stepped down to pursue other opportunities within the Swiss bank, a spokeswoman said.

ZURICH, April 19 (Reuters) - The head of Credit Suisse's CSGN.S securities joint venture in China, Tim Tu, has stepped down to pursue other opportunities within the Swiss bank, a spokeswoman said.

Daniel Qiu has been appointed interim CEO of the CSSCL venture, effective immediately. He assumes the role alongside his existing responsibilities as Head of Investment Banking & Capital Markets (IBCM) at CSSCL.

Tu was appointed CEO of CSSCL in July 2020 after Credit Suisse obtained a majority stake in the joint venture.

(Reporting by Oliver Hirt, writing by Michael Shields, editing by Silke Koltrowitz)

((Michael.Shields@thomsonreuters.com; +41 41 528 3630; Reuters Messaging: michael.shields.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More