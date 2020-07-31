Head of Alstom optimistic over talks with EU on Bombardier deal

Companies

Alstom's chairman and CEO Henri Poupart-Lafarge on Friday expressed optimism over the outcome of talks with European Union regulators, expected later in the day, over its acquisition of Bombardier's rail business.

"We await with confidence the decision of the European Commission, which should arrive during the day," he told France Inter radio.

Sources told Reuters this week that Alstom was set to gain EU antitrust approval to buy the business, a deal which would make the French rail maker the world's second largest behind Chinese leader CRRC Corp 601766.SS.

Poupart-Lafarge also said Alstom, which makes French TGV high-speed trains, had received expressions of interest from possible buyers of its Reichshoffen site in France.

