He Xiaopeng Updates Holdings in XPeng Inc. American depositary shares, each representing two ordinary shares (XPEV)

Fintel reports that He Xiaopeng has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 353.11MM shares of XPeng Inc. American depositary shares, each representing two Class A ordinary shares (XPEV). This represents 20.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 8, 2022 they reported 348.71MM shares and 21.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.26% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.39% Upside

As of February 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for XPeng Inc. American depositary shares, each representing two ordinary shares is $15.34. The forecasts range from a low of $4.24 to a high of $38.12. The average price target represents an increase of 48.39% from its latest reported closing price of $10.34.

The projected annual revenue for XPeng Inc. American depositary shares, each representing two ordinary shares is $46,482MM, an increase of 53.55%. The projected annual EPS is $-5.83.

Fund Sentiment

There are 438 funds or institutions reporting positions in XPeng Inc. American depositary shares, each representing two ordinary shares. This is a decrease of 30 owner(s) or 6.41%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:XPEV is 0.3338%, a decrease of 38.4598%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.32% to 233,987K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

FIFTHDELTA holds 15,933,147 shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,821,724 shares, representing an increase of 88.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPEV by 250.84% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 11,024,217 shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,540,217 shares, representing an increase of 22.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPEV by 47.39% over the last quarter.

Primavera Capital Management holds 9,919,703 shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 8,565,302 shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,565,120 shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XPEV by 60.21% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 7,686,645 shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 664,318 shares, representing an increase of 91.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XPEV by 348.57% over the last quarter.

XPeng Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Xpeng is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers' mobility experience, Xpeng develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture. Xpeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley and San Diego. The Company's Smart EVs are manufactured at plants in Zhaoqing and Zhengzhou, located in Guangdong and Henan provinces, respectively.

