HE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (Symbol: HE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.41, changing hands as high as $41.53 per share. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HE's low point in its 52 week range is $37.94 per share, with $45.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.35.

