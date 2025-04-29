H&E Equipment Services Turns To Q1 Loss, Revenue Down

(RTTNews) - H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) Tuesday reported net loss of $6.21 million, or $0.17 per share for the first quarter, compared with net income of $25.89 million or $0.71 per share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to lower revenues.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $1.17 million or $0.03 per share.

Revenues for the quarter declined 14% to $319.46 million from $371.36 million in the previous year.

Total equipment rental revenues were $274.0 million, a decrease of 7.2% year-on-year.

