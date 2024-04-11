H&E Equipment Services To Acquire Lewistown Rental - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Lewistown Rental, a Lewistown, Montana-based equipment rental business and three of its affiliated rental operations. The company and its affiliates deploy a diverse fleet of equipment with a total estimated fleet value, as measured by original equipment cost, of $28.5 million.

Following the acquisition, H&E's equipment rental operations will extend across 145 locations in 30 states. The company expects the transaction to complement its existing branch locations in the cities of Billings and Belgrade.

