H&E Equipment Services Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $51.15 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $21.73 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.6% to $353.12 million from $281.25 million last year.

H&E Equipment Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $51.15 Mln. vs. $21.73 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.41 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.00 -Revenue (Q4): $353.12 Mln vs. $281.25 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.