H&E Equipment Services Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES):

Earnings: $53.09 million in Q4 vs. -$14.62 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.45 in Q4 vs. -$0.40 in the same period last year. Excluding items, H&E Equipment Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $21.45 million or $0.59 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.45 per share Revenue: $281.25 million in Q4 vs. $267.72 million in the same period last year.

