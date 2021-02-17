H&E Equipment Services Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES):

-Earnings: -$14.62 million in Q4 vs. $21.92 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.40 in Q4 vs. $0.61 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, H&E Equipment Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $16.63 million or $0.46 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.33 per share -Revenue: $315.60 million in Q4 vs. $348.13 million in the same period last year.

