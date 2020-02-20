H&E Equipment Services Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) announced a profit for fourth quarter that declined from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $21.92 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $25.06 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, H&E Equipment Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $31.87 million or $0.88 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $348.13 million from $345.97 million last year.

H&E Equipment Services Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q4): $348.13 Mln vs. $345.97 Mln last year.

