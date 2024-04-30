H&E Equipment Services Inc. Q1 Profit misses estimates

(RTTNews) - H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) revealed earnings for first quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $25.889 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $25.674 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.2% to $371.357 million from $322.482 million last year.

H&E Equipment Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $25.889 Mln. vs. $25.674 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.71 vs. $0.71 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $371.357 Mln vs. $322.482 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.