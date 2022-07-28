H&E Equipment Services Inc. Profit Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $26.3 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $15.8 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.9% to $294.67 million from $265.68 million last year.

H&E Equipment Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $26.3 Mln. vs. $15.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.72 vs. $0.43 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $294.67 Mln vs. $265.68 Mln last year.

