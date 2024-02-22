H&E Equipment Services Inc. Profit Advances In Q4, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $53.52 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $51.15 million, or $1.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.3% to $385.81 million from $353.12 million last year.

H&E Equipment Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $53.52 Mln. vs. $51.15 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.47 vs. $1.41 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.22 -Revenue (Q4): $385.81 Mln vs. $353.12 Mln last year.

