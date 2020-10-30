H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Just Missed EPS By 14%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

There's been a notable change in appetite for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) shares in the week since its third-quarter report, with the stock down 11% to US$20.72. It was not a great result overall. Although revenues beat expectations, hitting US$289m, statutory earnings missed analyst forecasts by 14%, coming in at just US$0.28 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:HEES Earnings and Revenue Growth October 30th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the four analysts covering H&E Equipment Services, is for revenues of US$1.18b in 2021, which would reflect a discernible 2.1% reduction in H&E Equipment Services' sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 1,356% to US$1.57. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.17b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.64 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$24.75, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic H&E Equipment Services analyst has a price target of US$28.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$20.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 2.1% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 6.4% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 4.7% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that H&E Equipment Services' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that H&E Equipment Services' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for H&E Equipment Services going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that H&E Equipment Services is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

