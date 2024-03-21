H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of H&E Equipment (HEES)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 10.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $61.03 in the previous session. H&E Equipment has gained 15.9% since the start of the year compared to the 10.1% move for the Zacks Industrial Products sector and the 19.9% return for the Zacks Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on February 22, 2024, H&E Equipment Services reported EPS of $1.47 versus consensus estimate of $1.2 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 1.37%.

For the current fiscal year, H&E Equipment Services is expected to post earnings of $5.02 per share on $1.59 billion in revenues. This represents a 5.02% change in EPS on an 8.29% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $5.62 per share on $1.7 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 11.89% and 6.55%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

H&E Equipment Services may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

H&E Equipment Services has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 12.1X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 10.3X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 3.9X versus its peer group's average of 7.7X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 0.85. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, H&E Equipment Services currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if H&E Equipment Services passes the test. Thus, it seems as though H&E Equipment Services shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.