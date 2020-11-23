Dividends
HEES

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 24, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.275 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 11, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HEES prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that HEES has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.71, the dividend yield is 3.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HEES was $27.71, representing a -21.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.18 and a 203.84% increase over the 52 week low of $9.12.

HEES's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.1. Zacks Investment Research reports HEES's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -54.87%, compared to an industry average of -34.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HEES Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HEES

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular