H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 22, 2021

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.275 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HEES prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 26th quarter that HEES has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $45.35, the dividend yield is 2.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HEES was $45.35, representing a -10.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.69 and a 72.04% increase over the 52 week low of $26.36.

HEES is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) and TopBuild Corp. (BLD). HEES's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.95. Zacks Investment Research reports HEES's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.35%, compared to an industry average of 13%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hees Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.