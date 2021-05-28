H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 01, 2021

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.275 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HEES prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 24th quarter that HEES has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $37.04, the dividend yield is 2.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HEES was $37.04, representing a -11.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.85 and a 125.72% increase over the 52 week low of $16.41.

HEES is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) and EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME). HEES's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.23. Zacks Investment Research reports HEES's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 20.86%, compared to an industry average of 11.4%.

